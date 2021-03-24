Simons (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Simons entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week, and Thursday will mark his second straight absence. With the Blazers entering a back-to-back set, there's a good chance Simons will miss Friday's game at Orlando, as well.
