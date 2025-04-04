Simons (forearm) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Simons will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right forearm contusion. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Spurs. Dalano Banton is expected to receive the starting nod due to Simons and Scoot Henderson (concussion) being sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable against Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable to face Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Iffy to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Struggles shooting while banged up•