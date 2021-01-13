Simons didn't see action Monday against the Raptors and seems to be falling out of Portland's rotation.

Even though this was only the second time in which Simons failed to take the court, it's worth noting he has played more than 12 minutes just once all year long. He is averaging 5.0 points on 10.4 minutes per game, numbers that aren't good enough to make him a viable waiver pick-up outside of the deepest leagues.