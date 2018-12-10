Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Remains out Tuesday
Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle an upper respiratory infection. It's still unclear how long Simons will remain sidelined, though his absence shouldn't affect Portland's usual rotation given his minimal role.
