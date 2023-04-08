Simons (foot) is out for Saturday's game versus the the Clippers.
Simons will miss his 10th straight game Saturday with right foot soreness. Considering the Trail Blazers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, it would be surprising for him to suit up for Sunday's matchup with Golden State.
