Simons has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right thumb and will undergo surgery that is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks.
Simons sustained his thumb injury during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and underwent an MRI on Thursday. While his status for Friday's game against the Magic was initially up in the air, he's now facing a multi-week absence following his diagnosis and should be unavailable until at least late November or early December. Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon should see increased work during Simons' absence.
