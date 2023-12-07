Watch Now:

Simons (thumb) is available and in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous 18 games with a right thumb injury. The 24-year-old guard will start alongside Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt against Golden State. Sharpe will operate without a minutes restriction.

