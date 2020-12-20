Simons (hamstring) participated at Sunday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 21-year-old missed all three exhibition contests due to a sore hamstring, but his return to practice should give him a chance of suiting up in Tuesday's season opener. Simons is expected to serve as Portland's secondary point guard behind Damian Lillard when healthy.
