Simons contributed 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Simons returned to action after missing three straight games due to an illness, ending with 15 points on poor shooting. The Trail Blazers were never in the game, resulting in limited minutes for the starters. Managers will have to look beyond this performance and simply be thankful that Simons was back on the floor. Look for him to bounce back when the two teams clash again Friday.