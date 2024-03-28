Share Video

Simons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Simons will miss a fourth straight game due to left knee tendinitis. Rayan Rupert should draw another start in Simons' absence, but Dalano Banton continues to shine offensively for the shorthanded Trail Blazers. Simons' next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando.

