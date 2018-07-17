Simons has been ruled out of Monday's summer league semifinal against the Grizzlies with a left hip contusion.

The Blazers are likely being cautious with their first round draft pick in past year's draft, not wanting to risk anything in summer league. Simons was averaging 20.8 minutes per contest this summer, averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in that time. His status for the championship game, should Portland advance, is unknown at this time.