Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out for Monday's semifinal
Simons has been ruled out of Monday's summer league semifinal against the Grizzlies with a left hip contusion.
The Blazers are likely being cautious with their first round draft pick in past year's draft, not wanting to risk anything in summer league. Simons was averaging 20.8 minutes per contest this summer, averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in that time. His status for the championship game, should Portland advance, is unknown at this time.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...