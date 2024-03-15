Simons (knee) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Simons will sit out his first game since Feb. 10, but coach Chauncey Billups implied that the Trail Blazers are just erring on the side of caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Simons played 43 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks, finishing with 36 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Scoot Henderson will draw the start in Simons' place.
