Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Coming off a 22-point performance in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Simons will miss Friday's matchup due to an illness. Portland will likely turn to Scoot Henderson to help shoulder the load in the backcourt against Denver.
