Simons (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Simons played through an illness on Wednesday and a saw a whopping 39 minutes, but he won't be able to take the floor against Indiana. In his place, the Trail Blazers will start Matisse Thybulle with Malcolm Brogdon running the point. Simons should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.