Simons (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sunday's contest will mark Simons' fifth absence in the team's last six games with a sprained right ankle. Cam Reddish should be expected to remain in the starting lineup, while Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson are candidates to receive more minutes off the bench. Simons will have a chance to suit up for the closing end of the back-to-back set Monday in Detroit.