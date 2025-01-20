Simons (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Simons scored 13 points against the Rockets on Saturday, but he won't be available for this matchup, meaning the Blazers won't have one of their most prolific scoring weapons. Scoot Henderson will take his place in the starting lineup, and Simons' next chance to suit up will come against the Heat on Tuesday.