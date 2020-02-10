Simons (concussion) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Sean Highkin reports.

After initially being hit with the doubtful tag, it does not come as much of a surprise that Simons will be forced to sit out Sunday night's tilt against the Heat. Considering the 20-year-old does not have a clear timetable, be sure to monitor his status ahead of his next opportunity to play, which will come Tuesday against the Pelicans.