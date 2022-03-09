Simons (quadriceps) is out Wednesday against the Jazz.
Simons will be unavailable for a second straight game after he sustained a bruised left quad during Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves. Brandon Williams will likely draw another start for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
