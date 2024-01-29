Simons ended Sunday's 104-96 loss to Chicago with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes.

Simons was downright awful from the field, but he salvaged his fantasy performance by putting up solid numbers in both the rebounding and passing categories. Simons has struggled with consistency and efficiency of late, but he's still finding a way to put up decent numbers when called upon duty. Even including Sunday's poor outing, he's averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game across his last 10 appearances.