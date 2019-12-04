Simons finished with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Clippers.

While Simons' scoring output wasn't overly impressive, it was good to see him get involved with his passing as he generated a career-best six assists. While already a solid scorer, the 21-year-old has been unable to give much elsewhere which has limited his fantasy ceiling. At this point he doesn't give enough to be worthy of a roster slot in most formats, however, considering it's only his second year in the league, there's a good chance for Simons' game to improve as the season draws on.