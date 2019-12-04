Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 11 in loss
Simons finished with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Clippers.
While Simons' scoring output wasn't overly impressive, it was good to see him get involved with his passing as he generated a career-best six assists. While already a solid scorer, the 21-year-old has been unable to give much elsewhere which has limited his fantasy ceiling. At this point he doesn't give enough to be worthy of a roster slot in most formats, however, considering it's only his second year in the league, there's a good chance for Simons' game to improve as the season draws on.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Quiet night in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes through shootaround•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Flops in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...