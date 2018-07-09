Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 12 points off bench
Simons had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) off the bench in Sunday's summer league win over the Hawks.
The rookie netted 11 points in his debut and followed up with another solid performance Sunday. The 24th pick in the 2018 draft, Simons is considered one of the more raw prospects in the class, but he has a high ceiling, long-term, and will likely be groomed in the G League for much of next season.
