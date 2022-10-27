Simons had 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Miami.

The lack of both consistency and efficiency has been the main issue with Simons in the first two weeks of the season, as he has failed to reach the 15-point mark in two of his last four outings and has had some poor shooting displays as well. The adjustment was somewhat expected, though, as he ended the 2021-22 season as Portland's go-to offensive threat but now has to adjust with Damian Liillard back in the mix. That said, the star point guard is expected to miss Friday's game against the Rockets with a calf injury, and if that's the case, then Simons could be in line for an improved performance.