Simons recorded 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals over 23 minutes Thursday in an exhibition loss to the Suns.

Rookie Scoot Henderson (22 points on 8-for-14 shooting) outshone Simons in the contest, though the latter still led the team with three triples. Simons has gone 6-for-10 from deep through his first two preseason contests, highlighting his biggest strength, especially from a fantasy perspective. While Henderson will likely be given every opportunity to shine as the Blazers' starting point guard, Simons should see a bump in opportunity and production this season now that Damian Lillard is off to Milwaukee.