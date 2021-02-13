Simons tallied 16 points (4-10 FG, 4-9. 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over the Cavaliers.
Simons saw plenty of playing time against the Cavaliers on Friday, and he recorded a double-digit scoring total for a fifth consecutive game while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Across the past five matchups, Simons is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 22.4 minutes per game.
