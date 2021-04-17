Simons notched 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Spurs.

Simons drained four threes Friday and was one of five Portland players that scored in double digits during this one-point win. The 2018 first-round pick can use this performance as a confidence booster and a way to show the coaching staff he can still provide a spark off the bench, as he had averaged just 5.4 points across 11.5 minutes per game over his prior eight appearances before Friday's tilt.