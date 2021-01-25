Simons recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in a 116-113 win Sunday versus New York.

Simons' 23 minutes and 16 points both marked season highs for the 21-year-old. He had recorded just six points across the Blazers' past five games. However, an injury to CJ McCollum (foot) may allow him to shine while the backcourt star is out.

