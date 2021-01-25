Simons recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in a 116-113 win Sunday versus New York.
Simons' 23 minutes and 16 points both marked season highs for the 21-year-old. He had recorded just six points across the Blazers' past five games. However, an injury to CJ McCollum (foot) may allow him to shine while the backcourt star is out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Gets limited run Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Remains out of rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Fourth-year option exercised•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Removed from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for opener•