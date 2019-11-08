Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 17 points in loss
Simons totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Simons reached double-figures for the fifth time this season, though he continued to struggle to offer much else fantasy-wise. The second-year guard's scoring in a remarkably efficient manner and is converting 53.1 percent of his field goals, 40.9 percent of his three-pointers and 85.7 percent of his free-throws os far this year. However, Simons' fantasy relevance is constricted by his backup role that allows him 16.9 minutes per game and his relatively minimal contributions of 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest.
