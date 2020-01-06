Simons collected 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 loss to the Heat.

Simons saw extended run with C.J. McCollum (illness) sidelined and made the most of it, reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth time in his last six appearances. Simons had combined for five points across the last two contests, so this qualified as a bounce back performance for the streaky sophomore. He'll look to build on this effort during Tuesday's matchup versus the Raptors.