Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 22 against Grizzlies
Simons supplied 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Simons finished with season highs in scoring and threes, stepping up in just his second game back from his recent concussion. If Damian Lillard (groin) isn't able to give it a go during next Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans, Simons could draw the start and make for a quality option in daily fantasy formats.
