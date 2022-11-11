Simons closed Thursday's 106-95 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (5-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes.

Simons finished as the Blazers' second-leading scorer in the contest, but he posted an ugly 5-for-18 shooting line. That was largely due to going 0-for-5 from two-point range, as he was shot a respectable 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. Simons also made all eight of his free-throw tries to take a bit of the sting out of his poor field-goal rate. He's now scored over 20 points in six of his 10 contests this season and is averaging 22.1 points per game.