Simons finished Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Jazz with 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes.

Simons posted his fifth straight game with at least 23 points and continued his strong play of late, though he didn't have his best shooting performance and looked inefficient at times, particularly from three-point range. Knowing that Damian Lillard might miss Monday's game against the Bucks -- and possibly more -- due to a calf injury, Simons could be in line for an uptick in usage, something that would translate into even better numbers in what has been a career-best season for the fifth-year guard.