Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores an inefficient 10 points in loss
Simons compiled 10 points (3-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to Denver.
Simons scored 10 points Tuesday but took 11 shot attempts to get there. Simons finished last season with a bang and comes into the 2019-20 campaign poised to be the primary backup behind Damian Lillard. If he can carve out 20 minutes per game, he could be a nice source of points late in drafts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Third-year option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Not available in trade talks•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Strong shooting night in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Spearheads momentous comeback•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.