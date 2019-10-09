Simons compiled 10 points (3-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to Denver.

Simons scored 10 points Tuesday but took 11 shot attempts to get there. Simons finished last season with a bang and comes into the 2019-20 campaign poised to be the primary backup behind Damian Lillard. If he can carve out 20 minutes per game, he could be a nice source of points late in drafts.