Simons contributed 22 points (7-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Knicks.

Simons appears to be over his recent ankle injury, popping off for 22 points including three triples. Unfortunately, that's where the positives end. Not only did he fail to record a defensive stat, but he added two combined rebounds and assists while shooting a woeful 7-of-20 from the floor. While there is a place for Simons in all 12-team leagues, his lack of peripheral production does cap his overall upside.