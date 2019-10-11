Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores game-high 22 points
Simons finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 104-68 preseason victory over Maccabi.
Simons had his foot on the gas Thursday leading all scorers with 22 points in 30 minutes. The game was a blowout and so managers shouldn't read too much into this. The Trail Blazers were also resting three of their starters which meant more playing time for guys such as Simons. With that being said, there is a decent chance Simons is going to be the first guard off the bench and he is obviously not afraid to shoot the ball.
