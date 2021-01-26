Simons went for 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-122 loss to the Thunder.

Simons saw a sizeable amount of playing time after it was later revealed that Rodney Hood (thigh contusion) was a late-scratch. We have seen this before from Simons and while the scoring is intriguing, he typically offers very little else. The Trail Blazers are adopting a group approach when it comes to covering for C.J. McCollum (foot) and so a clear pickup is tough to nail down.