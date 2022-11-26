Simons registered 38 points (13-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 47 minutes during Friday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Simons came close to reaching his career-best scoring mark, but he had to settle with his best scoring mark of the campaign -- and by a wide margin, since his previous season-high tally was 31 points in a loss to the Grizzlies on Nov. 2. Simons has been on fire this season, scoring at least 23 points in eight straight appearances and averaging a robust 25.5 points while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep in that span.