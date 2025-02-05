Simons totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 win over Indiana.

Simons' consistent production is s key reason for Portland's recent success. Over the current five-game winning streak, Simons is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals.