Simons ended with 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over Milwaukee.

Simons enjoyed a productive night as he faced off against Damian Lillard, who was greeted with much fanfare during his first game in Portland since the trade to Milwaukee. Lillard's departure has led to a backcourt rebuild, but Simons is the remaining vestige of the old roster at the off-guard spot and despite dealing with injuries to begin the 2023-24 campaign, his results have been remarkably similar to last year, although he's averaging about one point higher in points, rebounds and assists.