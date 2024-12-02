Simons finished with 27 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 137-131 loss to the Mavericks.

Simons was extremely efficient in this contest, and he would've been perfect from the field had it not been for two missed three-pointers. Simons came just three points shy of matching his best scoring mark of the campaign, and he's trending in the right direction following his return from a three-game absence due to an illness while also dealing with a right hand sprain of late. Simons has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five appearances.