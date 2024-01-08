Simons ended with 38 points (13-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists over 45 minutes during Sunday's 134-127 overtime win over the Nets.

Simons put forth his best performance of the year in an overtime victory, leading all players in Sunday's contest in scoring, threes made and assists en route to his first double-double of the year. Simons set a season high in assists while crossing the double-digit mark for the first time of the year. He has connected on five or more threes in five games this season while scoring 35 or more points in three outings.