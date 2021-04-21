Simons managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three steals, one assist and one rebound in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Simons collected a season-high three steals Wednesday, as he continued to pick up extra time in the absence of Damian Lillard (hamstring). However, Lillard is expected back Wednesday against the Nuggets, so Simons' expanded role should diminish.