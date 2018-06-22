Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Selected by Portland with 24th pick
Simons was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 24th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
One of the more polarizing prospects in the class, Simons passed up playing college basketball to spend a year at IMG Academy. At 6-3 with a 6-9 wingspan, Simons has the size to defend both guard spots, and he's an excellent athlete, but the expectation is that he'll need a year or two of development before being ready to contribute at the NBA level.
