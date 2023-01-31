Simons finished Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks with 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound and one block in 33 minutes.

While Damian Lillard (42 points) once again shouldered the offensive load for Portland, Simons stepped up as a facilitator while finishing one point behind Jerami Grant for second place on the team in scoring. Simons' production remains highly concentrated in the points, assists and three-pointers categories, but he was able to increase his overall value by showing improved efficiency in January (48.2 percent from the field on 14.8 attempts per game, 90.7 percent from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game).