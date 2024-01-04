Simons (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the last three games with a non-COVID illness. The 24-year-old guard will replace Malcolm Brogdon in the starting lineup against Dallas. However, Simons is set to play on a minutes restriction.
