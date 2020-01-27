Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Shifts to bench
Simons finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist across 15 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.
Simons' three-game run as the Blazers' starting shooting guard came to an end with C.J. McCollum (ankle) back in action. The move to the bench unsurprisingly came with a downturn in minutes, but even while he was a member of the top unit, Simons returned little value to fantasy owners who scooped him up on speculation. Over his three starts, Simons averaged just 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.7 minutes while shooting a grisly 32.4 percent from the field.
