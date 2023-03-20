Simons recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Simons is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep over his past four appearances. He was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy production Sunday by dishing out six assists, his most since Feb. 13, and recording at least one tally in each defensive category for the first time since Feb. 8.