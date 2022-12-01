Simons produced 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers.

Simons had trouble getting his shot to fall in the blowout loss, but he still managed to finish with 20-plus points for the 10th time in his past 11 games. He's made it clear that last season's breakout was no fluke, as he's raised his scoring average to 23.8 points per contest while draining 4.1 triples per game. Add 4.5 assists, 3.1 boards and 1.0 steals to his line and you have one of fantasy's most productive shooting guards despite a subpar 42.8 percent field-goal rate.