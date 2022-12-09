Simons contributed six points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 loss to the Nuggets.
Simons fell in a heap Thursday, putting up easily his worst game of the season. After scoring at least 20 points in four consecutive games, this was merely an off-night for Simons, who thus far has been one of the breakout stars of the season. With Damian Lillard now healthy, Simons is likely to see a bit of a drop-off when compared to his early season numbers. With that said, managers can rest assured he will be better than this moving forward.
