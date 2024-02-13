Simons (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Simons sat out of Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, but he's on track to return Tuesday. Expect confirmation on his status from the Blazers closer to tipoff.
