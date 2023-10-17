Simons (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons, along with the majority of Portland's veteran starters, is getting the night off to rest. Shaedon Sharpe gets the start at shooting guard with Simons getting the night off.
